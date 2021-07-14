XMON (XMON) Price Tops $1,132.91

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 13th. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for about $1,132.91 or 0.03479987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XMON has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $90,225.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XMON has traded 45.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00042414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00118172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00153986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,651.11 or 1.00295328 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.57 or 0.00947840 BTC.

About XMON

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

