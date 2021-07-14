Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NYSE:YMAB) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:YMAB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $32.83, but opened at $31.75. Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 519 shares.

Specifically, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $5,398,500.00. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $136,280.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,136 shares of company stock worth $10,119,961.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.