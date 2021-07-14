Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Trading 3.1% Higher

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)’s stock price traded up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.29. 790,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 11,826,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

