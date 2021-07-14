Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 45,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 24,878 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Yandex by 16.0% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the first quarter worth $2,006,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Finally, Cartica Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at $40,287,000. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YNDX. New Street Research started coverage on Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of YNDX opened at $70.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.86. Yandex has a 12-month low of $50.81 and a 12-month high of $74.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 135.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

