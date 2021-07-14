Yield Protocol (YIELD) Price Hits $0.0403 on Exchanges

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $249,405.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00052171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.72 or 0.00854134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

