Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 908 Devices Inc. (NYSE:MASS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.15 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. (NYSE:MASS) will report $7.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for 908 Devices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.50 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that 908 Devices will report full-year sales of $39.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $40.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $51.09 million, with estimates ranging from $49.50 million to $53.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 908 Devices.
908 Devices stock opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. 908 Devices has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $79.60.
908 Devices Company Profile
908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.
