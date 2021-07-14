Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Post $1.06 EPS

Brokerages predict that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.08. International Paper posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Paper.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Shares of IP traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.44. 1,370,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Paper (IP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.