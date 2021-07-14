Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Announce $1.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Kellogg reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kellogg.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $63.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $5,340,876.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,759,014 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,486,000 after buying an additional 1,359,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,205,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,489,000 after purchasing an additional 106,653 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,204,000 after purchasing an additional 354,082 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Kellogg by 66.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,552 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,255,000 after purchasing an additional 126,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kellogg (K)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.