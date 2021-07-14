Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ORGO) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ORGO) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Organogenesis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.07. Organogenesis posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 240%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Organogenesis will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Organogenesis.

NYSE ORGO opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

In other news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $63,755,000.00. Also, major shareholder Dennis Erani sold 9,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $172,740.82. Insiders have sold 4,046,606 shares of company stock worth $66,224,241 over the last quarter.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

