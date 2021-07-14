Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:SAGE) to Announce -$1.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:SAGE) will announce earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.84) and the highest is ($1.51). Sage Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.55) to ($6.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($6.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.98) to ($1.66). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

In other news, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00.

NYSE SAGE traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $52.46. The stock had a trading volume of 433,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,556. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $40.66 and a 12-month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

