Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $807.02 Million

Brokerages forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will announce $807.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $788.38 million to $838.14 million. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $138.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 482.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $3.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

NYSE SAVE traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,430,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.71. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $40.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth $31,962,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $19,122,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 13.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,841,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,668,000 after purchasing an additional 561,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,456,000 after purchasing an additional 387,536 shares in the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.