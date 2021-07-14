Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to report $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.13. Titan International posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 182.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $403.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.17 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter worth about $4,984,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.90. 2,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Titan International has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.16.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

