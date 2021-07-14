Zacks: Analysts Expect Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) will report $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Airbnb’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $917.00 million and the highest is $1.33 billion. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airbnb will report full year sales of $5.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $5.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $7.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Airbnb.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.94.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $143.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $88.56 billion and a PE ratio of -9.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.42.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,100.00. Also, major shareholder Joseph Gebbia sold 1,731,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $248,984,779.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,021,096 shares of company stock worth $1,150,502,872. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

