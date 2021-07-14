Zacks: Analysts Expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will announce $50.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.47 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $56.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $209.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.99 million to $210.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $218.18 million, with estimates ranging from $215.96 million to $220.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apollo Investment.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.05 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

AINV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. increased their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Apollo Investment by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 76,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 48,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Investment by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 118,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 476.3% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 52,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AINV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.83. 452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,973. The stock has a market cap of $900.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Apollo Investment has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $15.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 73.37%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.