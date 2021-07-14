Zacks: Analysts Expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Delek US reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($1.57). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.74) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DK. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.46.

In other news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 913,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,907,000 after acquiring an additional 84,795 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Delek US by 40.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 1,132.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 176,236 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Delek US by 8.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 104,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DK traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,547. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.09. Delek US has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

