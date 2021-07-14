Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to announce sales of $1.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.89 billion and the lowest is $1.81 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $7.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.67.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 46,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

GPN traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,919,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,405. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.45. The company has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

