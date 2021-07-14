Zacks: Analysts Expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to Post -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.44). Immatics posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.68). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Immatics.

Get Immatics alerts:

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on IMTX. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Immatics in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMTX. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 121.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,992,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,731 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Immatics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,171,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 457,265 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immatics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 94,045 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Immatics by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 599,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 88,397 shares during the period. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Immatics by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 152,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 78,254 shares during the period.

IMTX opened at $12.30 on Friday. Immatics has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immatics (IMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.