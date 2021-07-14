Zacks: Analysts Expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. Reynolds Consumer Products reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REYN. UBS Group began coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Estes bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,693.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REYN traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 430,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,390. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $35.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

