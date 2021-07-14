Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. CarGurus posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARG. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $353,348.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,337,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,764,577.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 426,969 shares of company stock valued at $11,378,258. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 2,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARG traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,756. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

