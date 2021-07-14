Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NYSE:CNTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NYSE:CNTA) to report ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.45). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($2.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Centessa Pharmaceuticals.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder (Bermuda) Ltd Gap bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNTA opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

