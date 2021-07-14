Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.55 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will post $4.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.65 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $3.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $18.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 billion to $18.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $19.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.85 billion to $19.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.46.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.01. 75,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,597. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $59.83 and a twelve month high of $99.09. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.