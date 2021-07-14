Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Envestnet reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENV. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $16,420,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,392,000 after acquiring an additional 70,009 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 81,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 13,623 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENV traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.21. 4,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,741. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.70. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

