Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.41 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will announce $6.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.55 billion. Mondelez International reported sales of $5.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year sales of $28.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.96 billion to $28.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $29.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.96 billion to $30.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.07. 5,222,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,415,463. Mondelez International has a one year low of $51.30 and a one year high of $64.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Mondelez International by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 28,619 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 212,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Mondelez International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

