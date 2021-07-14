Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MYR Group Inc. (NYSE:MYRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MYR Group Inc. (NYSE:MYRG) will report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.98. MYR Group reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $412,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,300.

Shares of NYSE:MYRG traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,021. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $92.83.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

