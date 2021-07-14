Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Announce Earnings of -$4.26 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to post earnings of ($4.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.93) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.09). Royal Caribbean Group reported earnings of ($6.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year earnings of ($13.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.16) to ($10.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $4.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.07.

RCL traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $77.61. The company had a trading volume of 49,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.81. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,378 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 18,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.