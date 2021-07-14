Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Announce Earnings of -$4.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to post earnings of ($4.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.93) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.09). Royal Caribbean Group reported earnings of ($6.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year earnings of ($13.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.16) to ($10.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $4.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.07.

RCL traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $77.61. The company had a trading volume of 49,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.81. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,378 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 18,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

