Zacks: Brokerages Expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. CyberArk Software posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CYBR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.7% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 20.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth approximately $4,063,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $140.20. 303,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $169.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -229.84 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.91.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

