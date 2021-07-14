Zacks: Brokerages Expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:FOCS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:FOCS) to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.95. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Freya Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 7,144,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28.

Shares of NYSE FOCS traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.39. 358,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,134. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.