Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Will Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.82.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.45. 388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $108.63 and a 52-week high of $182.76. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $961,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at $8,886,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

