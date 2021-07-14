Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.63. Monster Beverage posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.26.

NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $92.02. 1,604,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,583. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.25. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 304,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after acquiring an additional 228,420 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,600,000 after acquiring an additional 52,804 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 53.4% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 250,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after acquiring an additional 87,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

