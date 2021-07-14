Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bally’s Corporation owns and manages casinos, horse racetrack and authorized OTB licenses principally in Colorado. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Casino Vicksburg, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, Casino KC, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Mardi Gras Casino and Arapahoe Park racetrack. Bally’s Corporation, formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., is based in Providence, Rhode Island. “

Get Bally's alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BALY. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.60.

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -213.49 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. The business’s revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bally’s will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $49,999,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard General L.P. purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $576,212,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,729,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,044,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at $34,315,000. Finally, Solus Alternative Asset Management LP bought a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $17,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bally’s (BALY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.