Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) to Sell

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lufthansa German Airlines operates as an autonomous unit within the Lufthansa Group. It maintains its own stations, handling check-in, ticket sales and other services at all the major international airports. Lufthansa is a founding member of the Star Alliance, the world’s first multilateral airline grouping. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.98.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,047. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.36. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

