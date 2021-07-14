Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

MFG stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.70. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $3.21.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,186,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,552,000 after purchasing an additional 625,234 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,826,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 580,305 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,446,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 226,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 171,170.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,302,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300,160 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 728,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares during the period. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mizuho Financial Group (MFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.