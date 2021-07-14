Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of SSE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SSE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of SSE from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SSE has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of SSE stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.41. SSE has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $22.46.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

