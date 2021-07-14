Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) to Hold

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of STXS opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87. Stereotaxis has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $719.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.09 and a beta of 1.55.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Stereotaxis by 26.1% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stereotaxis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

