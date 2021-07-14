Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) to Hold

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The GEO Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It specializes in the design, development, financing and operation of correctional, detention and community reentry facilities. It has operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The GEO Group, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush began coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE GEO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,019,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,441,939. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $828.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 166,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $1,124,847.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in The GEO Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

