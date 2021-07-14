Zacks Investment Research Lowers CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) to Hold

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “

NYSE CPLG traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,658. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $646.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.97. CorePoint Lodging has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLG. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

