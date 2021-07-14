Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) to Hold

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 31,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,594. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $121.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.17.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 30,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $150,083.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,279,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,967.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 39,092 shares of company stock valued at $192,658 in the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYEN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eyenovia by 16,494.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

