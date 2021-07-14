Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) to Hold

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus, Inc. is an iconic industry leader with a rich history and reputation for building the best cardio and strength equipment for home use. Known for its family of brands that included Bowflex, Nautilus, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal, the company develops, manufacturers and markets branded products that include home gyms, free weight equipment, treadmills, indoor cycling equipment, ellipticals, and fitness accessories. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NYSE:NLS opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.78. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $308,575.16. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,377.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,052 shares of company stock valued at $699,453. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 115.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 71,750 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nautilus by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 40,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nautilus by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 51,728 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Nautilus by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

