Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) to Strong Sell

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

RBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

RBA opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.69. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,936 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,290,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,288,000 after buying an additional 32,205 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.5% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,280,000 after acquiring an additional 733,486 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,004,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,446,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

