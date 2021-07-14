Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) to Hold

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

Separately, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BELLUS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

NASDAQ:BLU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.79. 368,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,282. BELLUS Health has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $4.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $218.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.13.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 249,173.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

