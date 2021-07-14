Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) to Strong-Buy

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online service which includes games, e-commerce, entertainment, healthcare, automotive and other diversified offerings. DeNA Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS DNACF opened at $20.92 on Monday. DeNA has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.61.

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. DeNA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that DeNA will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DeNA Company Profile

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

