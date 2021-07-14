Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) to Strong-Buy

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.16% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online service which includes games, e-commerce, entertainment, healthcare, automotive and other diversified offerings. DeNA Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “
Shares of OTCMKTS DNACF opened at $20.92 on Monday. DeNA has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.61.
DeNA Company Profile
DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.
