Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) to Buy

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Inozyme Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton diseases. The company’s product candidate consist INZ-701, which is in clinical stage. Inozyme Pharma Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Shares of INZY stock opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. Inozyme Pharma has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.86 million and a PE ratio of -3.57.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INZY. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Inozyme Pharma by 70.7% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,964,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 813,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inozyme Pharma by 36.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 861,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after acquiring an additional 230,932 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $3,515,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $2,954,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 341,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 127,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

