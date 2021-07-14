Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher Sells 10,000 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $495,800.00.

Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Cam Gallagher sold 18,370 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $861,920.40.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,994. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.