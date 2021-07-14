Zero Utility Token Market Cap Reaches $563,866.96 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 35.2% lower against the dollar. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $563,866.96 and $4,950.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be bought for $582.05 or 0.01776711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00051438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $270.80 or 0.00826624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.