Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Short Interest Update

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the June 15th total of 3,546,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,202,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Zion Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48. Zion Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.74.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 428 comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

