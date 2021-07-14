Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Lessened by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 128.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Zoetis by 97.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 87.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Citigroup increased their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.21.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $199.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.16 and a twelve month high of $200.57. The company has a market cap of $94.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

