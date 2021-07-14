Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zogenix is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with rare central nervous system conditions that have limited or no treatment options. The company is currently pursuing two therapies targeting the Dravet Syndrome and the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. “

Separately, Raymond James set a $17.67 price objective on Zogenix in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

ZGNX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,708. Zogenix has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.77.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. Zogenix’s revenue for the quarter was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at $645,717.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Zogenix by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at $4,899,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Zogenix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

