Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Director Sells $175,532.90 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Director Jason Pressman sold 11,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $175,532.90.

ZUO traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.95. 25,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,500. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZUO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Zuora by 6.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 83,033 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 291,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 122,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

