Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Director Sells $175,532.90 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Director Jason Pressman sold 11,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $175,532.90.
ZUO traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.95. 25,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,500. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Zuora by 6.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 83,033 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 291,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 122,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.
Zuora Company Profile
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.
