Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) CEO Ali Tehrani Sells 12,669 Shares

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $457,604.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,994 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,543.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ZYME traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.75. 9,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,403. Zymeworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 60.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZYME. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

