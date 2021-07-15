$0.01 EPS Expected for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.02. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $642,392.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,552,723.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,379 shares of company stock worth $1,559,030. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 126,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $940,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 793,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,141 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.17. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.